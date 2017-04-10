Modern challenges vs. families

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Panelists left to right: Rob Radway, Holly Raffle, Tony Dunn, Brenda Haas, Alice Stewart, Steve Carrel and Toni Stoephfel speak on the link between mental illness and substance abuse in education Wednesday at Marietta College. The link between mental health, substance abuse and education was discussed not only in the classroom but also in a public forum Wednesday at Marietta College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.