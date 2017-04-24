Marietta to vote on income tax hike

On the ballot for all Marietta residents regardless of political affiliation this primary is the issue of municipal income tax. Currently the city's income tax rests at 1.7 percent of earned income, a percentage which has not changed since it was established in 1987.

