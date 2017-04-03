Marietta to celebrate city's founding Friday
Marietta will turn 229 on Friday, but it's another date that will be the focus of the city's birthday celebration this year. will be held at Peoples Bank Theatre, 222 Putnam St., at 7:30 p.m. The program will consist of a wide range of speakers and regional musicians commemorating the centennial of the war and Washington County's participation in that conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC