Marietta man sentenced for assault, a...

Marietta man sentenced for assault, abduction of woman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Marietta Times

Travis Sparks, 34, of 648 Phillips St., Marietta, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County Pleas Court to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and abduction, a third-degree felony. "He cut Celoria Simpson on her arm really deeply and beat her about the face and held her against her will," "He's been in the county jail ever since he was arrested on Dec. 22 but he definitely still had control over even from jail."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar 16 Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb '17 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Washington County was issued at April 08 at 12:49AM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC