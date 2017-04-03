Marietta man sentenced for assault, abduction of woman

Travis Sparks, 34, of 648 Phillips St., Marietta, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County Pleas Court to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and abduction, a third-degree felony. "He cut Celoria Simpson on her arm really deeply and beat her about the face and held her against her will," "He's been in the county jail ever since he was arrested on Dec. 22 but he definitely still had control over even from jail."

