Marietta City Council honors first responders
From left, Officers Scott Davis, Michael Malcolm an Kenyon Jackson received standing ovations from Mariettans at the April 14 City Council Meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC