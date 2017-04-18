Man pleads guilty to obscenity charges
Timothy D. Blake, 28, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., left, pleads guilty Wednesday to three fifth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity. JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times The Mineral Wells man accused of squirting bodily fluids on three different women in Marietta's Walmart in November and December last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to three fifth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity.
