Man on trial for attack on woman

The case of an alleged sexual battery from the summer of 2015 has one Marietta man facing up to five years in prison if convicted this week in Washington County Commons Pleas Court. Zachary Francis Ball, 28, of 100 Becker Lane, Marietta, is charged with the third-degree felony, for his alleged actions on Aug. 1, 2015 involving a female who was visiting a mutual friend for the weekend.

