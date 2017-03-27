Long Rifle Collector show
BRETT DUNLAP Special to the Times Larry Poston, of Thornville, Ohio, was one of a number of collectors showing their antique long rifles at the Association of Ohio Long Rifle Collectors' 42nd annual exhibition over the weekend at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. The show featured around 400 Ohio-made muzzle-loading rifles.
