Levies pay for medical services
Marietta, Newport townships tax issues on ballotsBy Erin E. O'Neill The Marietta Times [email protected] On Tuesday, voters in Marietta and Newport townships will have an opportunity to vote for or against ballot issues that impact medical services in those areas. There are three levies on the primary ballot in Marietta Township, which covers most of Reno.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|1 hr
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr 17
|Joshie
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
