Highway paving work
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Construction is under way on the Whipple Bridge Monday with one lane of traffic open at a time and controlled by temporary traffic lights. WHIPPLE-Between Duck Creek Road and the The Wrangler tavern in Whipple just more than $2 million is going into a deck replacement project for the Whipple Bridge.
