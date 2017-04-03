Grammy nominee in the area

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Zak Morgan performs at Lowell Elementary for a group of kindergarten- through second-graders as part of the Artsbridge Artists-on-Tour program. LOWELL-There was plenty of hand clapping, animal noises and smiling faces as music filled the halls of Lowell Elementary Monday afternoon.

