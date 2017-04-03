Forest mineral rights bids top $5M
Twenty parcels covering 1,147.1 acres of Wayne National Forest in Monroe County are expected to garner more than $5 million in new mineral leases for the federal Bureau of Land Management, and downstream, additional monies for county schools, roads and first responders. Bids closed last week and bidders have until the end of next week to pay in full their dues ranging from $5,177.50 to $802,262.50 per parcel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
