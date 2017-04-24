With a new location and new lunch option, the second season of the Farmers Market on Front Street is poised to begin. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday from May 16 though Aug. 29. While it debuted last year on the Armory Square lawn, this time around it will be set up in the Lafayette Hotel parking lot on Front Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.