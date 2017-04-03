Early voting option available
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Melissa Saltzwedel, clerk of the Washington County Board of Elections, prepares absentee ballots to be sent out in the mail on Thursday. Early voting started on Tuesday and continues through May 1. Early voting for the May 2 Primary Election in Washington County is under way, having started on Tuesday and continuing through 2 p.m. on May 1. There are seven temporary polling place location changes and one that will be a permanent move, according to Peggy Byers, deputy director of the Washington County Board of Elections.
