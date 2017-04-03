Drug dealer's conviction seen as a trend

Seeing last week's conviction as a sign that the community is sick of the heroin epidemic eating away at the Mid-Ohio Valley, officials of the courts are hoping to see more drug dealers held responsible for their part in the destruction of local lives. Ryan Vogt, 27, of 1915 Silver Globe Road, Marietta was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, for selling the heroin which killed Tyler Miller, 21, of Beverly, in January 2016.

