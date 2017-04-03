Dr Vicky Wood WSCC President

The Washington State Community College Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that Marion resident Vicky Wood will be the seventh president of the college. "Although any of our three presidential search finalists would have made a fine next president for WSCC, Vicky Wood stood out because she came to town knowing more about WSCC and the Marietta area than most folks who have lived here all their lives," "She knocked our socks off with her level of preparation and the degree to which she went to be as informed as possible about us and the WSCC opportunity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.