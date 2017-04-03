Donations for sales at Boutique

Donations for sales at Boutique

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Jeff Danner, left, and David Danner, right, donate the clothes of their late mother, Betty Secoy, to the Zonta Club Unique Boutique Tuesday. "Our sale begins Friday at 4 p.m. and will go until 8 p.m. that night and then Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with the bag sale starting at noon," "We typically raise around $2,000 at each sale and those monies go to our Washington State Community College scholarships for women, to help with the EVE women's shelter."

