Days when she was Rosie the Riveter
Marietta resident Neva Rees visited the school and talked about the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter and the years she spent in the wartime workforce. Rosie the Riveter, clad in overalls, a red bandanna and showing strong arms, became the symbol of working women during World War II.
