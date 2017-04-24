Dancing with the Docs

Dancing with the Docs

Read more: Marietta Times

Many times physicians need to be quick on their feet when dealing with a medical situation. This Saturday, however, eight of Marietta's finest will put on a pair of dancing shoes to help the Strecker Cancer Center.

Marietta, OH

