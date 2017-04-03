Courthouse workers go over plans in case a shooter invades
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff's Office walks Washington County Courthouse staff through an active shooter training discussion Wednesday in Judge Randall Burnworth's court. These were some of the training questions Washington County Chief Deputy Mark Warden posed to county courthouse employees Wednesday during an annual active shooter training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC