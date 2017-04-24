County wants more data in sewer dispute

Facing two possible lawsuits concerning the sewering of Devola, Washington County commissioners are awaiting direction from the Ohio Attorney General's Office before taking any action requested by Marietta administration or the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Keith Sargent, of Wesley Township, said he is concerned that not enough county residents outside of Devola and Marietta know the possible fiscal implications of the suit.

