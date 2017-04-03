Coping with suicide
Photo submitted by Penny Hoover Speed Aaron Bleacher, 25, is pictured with his son Connor, 14 months, before he took his own life on Feb. 12, 2014 at age 28. This year for area teens, the numbers are not just statistics, they're friends. Suicide has become an upsetting trend sweeping through the area with two teens taking their own lives recently in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC