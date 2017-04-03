Coping with suicide

Photo submitted by Penny Hoover Speed Aaron Bleacher, 25, is pictured with his son Connor, 14 months, before he took his own life on Feb. 12, 2014 at age 28. This year for area teens, the numbers are not just statistics, they're friends. Suicide has become an upsetting trend sweeping through the area with two teens taking their own lives recently in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

