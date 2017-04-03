Community Service Day Saturday

Community Service Day Saturday

Spring is in the air and residents might be getting that feeling to get out in the community and spend some time in the sunshine while helping Marietta. Hosted by Marietta College, Community Service Day is this Saturday and for those looking for a way to give back while spending time outside, this is the perfect opportunity.

