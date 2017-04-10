City: County owes $16.1M for sewer se...

City: County owes $16.1M for sewer service

Washington County Commissioners received a full tally Thursday of $16,124,573 as the total financial impact on current Marietta sewer customers for the county not sewering the remainder of Devola and all of Oak Grove by the end of 2016, per a 40-year contract with the city of Marietta. That number does not include the cost of a potential second lawsuit and penalties the county also could face for declining to move forward on the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's orders to mitigate confirmed nitrates in the groundwater of Devola.

