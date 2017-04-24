City backs Ohio EPA in forcing sewer issue
Marietta city administration released its support of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's move to have the Ohio Attorney General's office enforce findings and orders dealing with groundwater contamination in Devola Wednesday. Washington County Commissioners were given until March 23 to respond to final orders to sewer Devola and chose to appeal the order instead of comply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|14 hr
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr 17
|Joshie
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC