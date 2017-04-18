Celebrating Earth Day
It's the 18th year for the annual Community Earth Day Celebration in Marietta and the event will focus on some old traditions-like the Sweet Gum Ball Contest-and some newer additions that include a chance to learn how to install solar panels. "People can learn about how they can be a little more green day to day and also just have a day to appreciate the earth and to celebrate it."
