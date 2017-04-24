Catholic schools
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Katelyn Schenkel, 10, from St. Mary School, dressed as a cook from Italy for school spirit week on Thursday celebrating Catholic Schools Week. Although National Catholic Schools Week falls in January, schools in Washington County celebrated this week with spirit costumes, roller skating parties, group Mass, luncheons and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New redhead in town
|9 hr
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|9 hr
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|9 hr
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Thu
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC