Brick Street Arts Bash
Photo submitted by David Griesmyer Welding artist David Griesmyer, 38, of Malta, stands on top of his 20-foot fish that will be displayed this weekend at the Brick Street Arts Bash in Marietta. David Griesmyer is bringing his 20-foot-long fish sculpture and Steven Moore will be playing contemporary folk music with his banjo on Saturday.
