Brick Street Arts Bash this Saturday
After a year of planning, the Brick Street Arts Bash is set to take place rain or shine on Putnam Street this Saturday. At no cost to the public, there will be interactive art experiences and performances from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, including music, dance, theater, painting and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New redhead in town
|Mon
|Joshie
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Mon
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC