Brick Street Arts Bash this Saturday

Brick Street Arts Bash this Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Marietta Times

After a year of planning, the Brick Street Arts Bash is set to take place rain or shine on Putnam Street this Saturday. At no cost to the public, there will be interactive art experiences and performances from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, including music, dance, theater, painting and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New redhead in town Mon Joshie 1
What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer? Mon Ohno 2
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar '17 Iamyournightmare 3
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC