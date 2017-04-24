Belpre man gets 36-month prison term
Ted J. Nutter, 42, of 341 Tadpole Run, Belpre, was sentenced to 36 months in prison Wednesday in Washington County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kerenyi's court. Nutter had previously pleaded guilty to illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony, for an incident in July 2016 when he and co-defendant Brandie A. Lamp, 33, currently homeless, were stopped in a vehicle in Marietta in which the two were riding.
