Bash goes smoothly

The first ever Brick Street Arts Bash, a day-long celebration of the arts and art education, was held in a two block area Saturday on Putnam Street in Marietta. The event was organized by a group of Marietta College Music students with Leader-in Residence, Donna Collins, the Executive Director of the Ohio Arts Council.
