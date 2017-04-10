At-large council: 3 of 4 from GOP to survive primary
On top of various issues appearing on the May primary ballot, there will also be a couple contested council races. Three at-large Marietta council seats will be open and incumbent Cindy Oxender is running alongside fellow Republicans Stephen Harper, Austin James and David Locke in the primary.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Sat
|Drugs are bad
|1
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
