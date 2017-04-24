Artistic Talents
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Phillips Elementary third-grader Brooke Hall, 9, left, and Marietta Middle School student Cassidy Graham, 12, look at art displayed at the Marietta City Schools Fine Arts Festival on Wednesday evening in the high school's gym. From self portraits to flowers made from recycled bottles, art of nearly every type could be found at the Marietta City Schools Fine Arts Festival on Wednesday.
