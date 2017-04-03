Around town

The Marietta Morning Rotary Club will be hosting an event that will showcase authentic cuisines and cultures from around the globe from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22 at the Marietta Shrine Club. The cost is $25 per person; no charge for children under age 12. International chefs will have dishes from various countries, including Sri Lanka, Russia, Brazil, Ghana and Sweden.

