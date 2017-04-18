Active shooter drill
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Belpre Police Officer Ted Offenberger acts as an active shooter during a drill in the Washington County Courthouse. Those whispered conversations and sprints to safety took place throughout the building as the employees of the Washington County Courthouse participated in an active shooter training drill Wednesday following the close of business.
