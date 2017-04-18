Acting mayor enjoys role
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Acting Mayor Josh Schlicher helps business continue as usual with Mayor's Secretary Cheyenne Oaks Wednesday. Since March 13, President of Marietta City Council Josh Schlicher, 40, has stood in as acting mayor of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Director of wcjfs
|23 hr
|Now u kno
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr 17
|Joshie
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC