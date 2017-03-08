Trial ahead in landmark drug case

The manslaughter case against a Marietta man charged with providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose is set to continue to trial after a Washington County judge declined a motion to dismiss last week. Ryan Vogt, 27, of 1915 Silver Globe Road, Marietta is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and if convicted he could face up to 14 years in prison.

