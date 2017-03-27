Tossed out, but still usable

Tossed out, but still usable

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Marietta Times

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Kevin Gutberlet, of Marietta, donates a mattress and box spring set this week with help from Goodwill employee Bill Sarkewick. Donations have been down a little at the Marietta retail store over the winter but could pick up as people begin their spring cleaning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar 16 Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb '17 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC