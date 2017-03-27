Tossed out, but still usable
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Kevin Gutberlet, of Marietta, donates a mattress and box spring set this week with help from Goodwill employee Bill Sarkewick. Donations have been down a little at the Marietta retail store over the winter but could pick up as people begin their spring cleaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC