THRIVEfitt thrives at Marietta location
Personal trainer, health coach and now fitness center owner, Amanda Mercer is trying to breathe new life into a building that has been empty for a long time. THRIVEfitt officially kicked off with an open house on Feb. 26 at 700 Greene St., the former Movie Gallery location near Qdoba restaurant.
