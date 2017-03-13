St. Patrick's Day sharing
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Second-grader Jacob Lanning, 7, and Glenwood Retirement Community resident Argyle Clarke, 87, do crafts together at Phillips Elementary School in honor of St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday. The age gap between a class of second-graders and a group of senior citizens didn't faze anyone as everyone sang together the familiar lyrics Residents of Glenwood Retirement Community visited the school for a day filled with St. Patrick's Day-themed snacks and crafts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC