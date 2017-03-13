St. Patrick's Day sharing

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Second-grader Jacob Lanning, 7, and Glenwood Retirement Community resident Argyle Clarke, 87, do crafts together at Phillips Elementary School in honor of St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday. The age gap between a class of second-graders and a group of senior citizens didn't faze anyone as everyone sang together the familiar lyrics Residents of Glenwood Retirement Community visited the school for a day filled with St. Patrick's Day-themed snacks and crafts.

