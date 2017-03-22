Spring Fling at Ely Chapman

KATE YORK The Marietta Times Reece Nichols, a tutor at the Ely Chapman Education Foundation, helps organize books for the foundation's Spring Fling event on Tuesday. About 700 people passed through the doors of the Ely Chapman Education Foundation's last Spring Fling event but not to worry, there is plenty of fun and more than enough free books for all.

