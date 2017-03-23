Sheriff's office salutes include reti...

Sheriff's office salutes include retiring father, son deputies, K-9

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Deputy John "Big John" Underwood Sr., is recognized for his service with his son, Deputy John "Nick" Underwood Jr., at the pair's retirement ceremony Friday at the Washington County Sheriff's Office. to drug seizures, search and rescue missions and being called the role models of the office, a father-son retirement celebration Friday filled the Washington County Sheriff's Office Criminal Division with laughter and memories.

