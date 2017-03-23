Shale Cresent USA reps economic roundtable speakers
Jerry James '80 and Wally Kandel '87, both representatives of Shale Crescent USA, are scheduled to discuss economic development opportunities in the Mid-Ohio Valley and what's being done to promote the region around the world, at the Economic Roundtable of the Ohio Valley at noon Wednesday, March 29, at the Marietta Country Country Club. James and Kandel have been involved with Shale Crescent USA since its founding in 2016, and have taken an active role in promoting this region to the world.
