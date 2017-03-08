Schools host family nights

Schools host family nights

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Sam Anderson, 7, and his mother Alyssia Offenberger, 39, of Marietta, make sentences out of note cards during Family Literacy Night at Harmar Elementary School on Thursday. Two Marietta elementary schools invited students and families back to classrooms after hours to enjoy games and activities based around reading and math on Thursday night.

