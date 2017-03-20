River City Blues Festival kicks off in Marietta
Sounds of blues, jazz and folk music filled the Lafayette Hotel on Friday night and will continue playing throught today for the 26th annual River City Blues Festival. said Helen Holt, board member for the Mid-Ohio Valley Blues, Jazz, and Folk Music Society, which sponsors the annual blues event.
