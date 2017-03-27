Region is ripe for economic growth, panel told
From downstream industry opportunities to the cheap price of natural resources in the Mid-Ohio Valley, 74 local businessmen and women gathered Wednesday to discuss the potential of manufacturing in the area. The presentation was part of the Economic Roundtable of the Ohio Valley, held this week at the Marietta Country Club.
