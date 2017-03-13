Pinewood Derby at 45

Pinewood Derby at 45

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Marietta Times

More than 150 Cub Scouts and some siblings not involved in Scouting converged at the Grand Central Mall on Saturday for the 45th annual Davis Anderson Memorial Cub Scout Pinewood Derby Allohak Council Championships. Timothy Rupert, senior district executive of the Allohak Council, said the format for the 2017 edition of the Pinewood Derby had a few changes.

Marietta, OH

