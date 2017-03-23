Peoples Bank getting Ohio arts award
Peoples Bank will be one of nine winners to receive awards at the 2017 Governor's Awards for the Arts in Ohio on May 17 at the Columbus Athenaeum. The Governor's Awards Selection Committee, comprised of six Ohio Arts Council board members and three members selected by the Ohio Citizens for the Arts Foundation, recommended winners after reviewing 81 nominations submitted by individuals and organizations across Ohio.
