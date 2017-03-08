Ohio fishing licenses available
Fishing enthusiasts eager to get their lines wet this fishing season now have the option to purchase their fishing license online in an easier and more efficient way. According to Burt, there is a new online system that allows hunters and anglers alike to log on and view all types of licenses that are available for purchase, rather than going to a store to obtain their license.
