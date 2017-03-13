More blues
After two days and eight performers another edition of the River City Blues Festival in Marietta is in the books. Peggy Bolen, a member of sponsoring organization The Blues, Jazz and Folk Music Society, said the festival brings fans from near and far for two days of nothing but their favorite style featuring big name acts in blues and jazz every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC